This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily News
MWEE RF-Microwave Focus
March 09, 2021

LeaderBoard

 
 

Top News

Women In Engineering launches ambassador scheme
.Women In Engineering launches ambassador scheme
II-VI increases its offer for Coherent
.II-VI increases its offer for Coherent
TSMC plans six wafer fabs in Arizona
.TSMC plans six wafer fabs in Arizona
sponsored news

Harwin adds new backshell options for it’s Datamate connector family. Designed to provide 360° shielding for high-reliability (shock, vibration, temperature) applications.

Technologies to watch

Integrated Optical Phased Array boost for LIDAR
.Integrated Optical Phased Array boost for LIDAR
Connector convergence
.Connector convergence
Intel, ST team for MEMS LiDAR
.Intel, ST team for MEMS LiDAR

Smart2Zero News

AIs facilitate engineering design in manufacturing
.AIs facilitate engineering design in manufacturing
Edge AI processor combines high performance, low power
.Edge AI processor combines high performance, low power
AI and cloud-based additive manufacturing platform makes SPAC deal
.AI and cloud-based additive manufacturing platform makes SPAC deal
 

Sponsored Content

There's something in the air
.

Schurter: With the electrification of the automotive industry, the ambition quickly arose to transfer this to aviation to the same extent.

MWEE Technology

CBN, Ericsson and UNISOC show 700 MHz capability for 5G
.CBN, Ericsson and UNISOC show 700 MHz capability for 5G
Micro-Doppler radar prevents injuries and improves recovery
.Micro-Doppler radar prevents injuries and improves recovery
IRL Dresden and Rohde & Schwarz team up on wireless Industry 4.0
.IRL Dresden and Rohde & Schwarz team up on wireless Industry 4.0
.

MWEE News

Verus Research lands U.S. Army test/evaluation contract
.Verus Research lands U.S. Army test/evaluation contract
Network platform delivers real-time communication for NASA
.Network platform delivers real-time communication for NASA
Platform9 and Mavenir to use containerization for 5G services
.Platform9 and Mavenir to use containerization for 5G services

MWEE Products

Low-phase noise VCO operates at 3950 MHz
.Low-phase noise VCO operates at 3950 MHz
Network Edge portfolio offers Enhanced Layer 3 capabilities
.Network Edge portfolio offers Enhanced Layer 3 capabilities

Webinar

By clicking on the links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

On-demand webinar: Voice over 5G – evolution, deployment, technology and testing aspects
.On-demand webinar: Voice over 5G – evolution, deployment, technology and testing aspects

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Security and Safety for Embedded Medical Devices
.Security and Safety for Embedded Medical Devices
Scanning atoms with the tip of a needle
.Scanning atoms with the tip of a needle
Meeting Embedded Design Challenges with Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes
.Meeting Embedded Design Challenges with Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes
Multiphase buck converter with TLVR output filter
.Multiphase buck converter with TLVR output filter
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement