Top News

PlanQK develops AI on quantum computers
Cadence buys Belgian CFD specialist
Technologies to watch

Electric car startups raise $5bn to come to market
NI, Konrad team for autonomous vehicle test
Laser system creates grease-repellent metal surfaces
