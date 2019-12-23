Rugged high-power connector is rated up to 600V

The PQ50 Series connector has a highly reliable 2-point contact design, which is beneficial when used in high vibration industrial applications like robotics. The PQ50 Series is also ideal for high-precision processing machinery, nanotechnology manufacturing equipment, wafer/LCD carrier machines, and more. The high-power connector is also available in a water-resistant version. The PQ50W is IP65-rated for harsh environment applications including assembly and food processing.

With a flexible coding key system that prevents incorrect mating, the PQ50 Series connector supports in-line and panel mount interconnect options. A reliable side latch, or interlock lever/cam, offers rugged locking options with a clear tactile click. The cable clamp design provides a pull strength of 98 N minimum. The PQ50 Series has an operating temperature range of -40 to +105ºC and a rated current of 9A per pin when all 20 pins are used or 19 Amps maximum in single pin configurations.

