COTS-based Ethernet transceiver is radiation-tolerant

As Ethernet in space applications continues to expand, Microchip Technology has released what the company claims to be the industry’s first space-qualified Ethernet transceiver based on a Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) solution widely deployed in other industries. In addition to Microchip’s new VSC8541RT radiation-tolerant Ethernet transceiver sampling, the company received final qualification for its SAM3X8ERT radiation-tolerant microcontroller, its latest Arm Cortex-M3 core processor and embedded Ethernet controller. These are designed to support space industry demand for radiation tolerant devices separately or in combination.

Both devices are COTS-based parts with enhanced characterized levels of radiation performance and high reliability quality flow, available in plastic and ceramic packages. They share the same pin-out distribution, allowing designers to begin implementation with COTS devices before moving to space-grade components. This significantly reduces development time and cost.

The VSC8541RT transceiver is a single-port Gigabit Ethernet copper PHY with GMII, RGMII, MII and RMII interfaces. Radiation performances have been verified and documented in detailed reporting. The VSC8541RT is latch-up immune up to 78 Mev; TID has been tested up to 100 Krad. With the same rad-tolerant die and package, a 100 MB limited bitrate performance VSC8540RT is also available in plastic and ceramic qualified versions, which provides performance and cost scalability for targeted missions. The SAM3X8ERT radiation-tolerant MCU delivers 100 DMIPS and embeds up to 512 kBytes dual bank Flash, 100 kBytes SRAM, ADC & DAC and dual CAN controller on top of Ethernet capability.

Microchip Technology - www.microchip.com