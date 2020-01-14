COTS-based Ethernet transceiver is radiation-tolerant

January 14, 2020 //By
Ethernet transceiver
Ethernet is becoming more common in spacecraft to enable hardwired communication speed, support higher data rates, and facilitate interoperability between satellites and other spacecraft.

As Ethernet in space applications continues to expand, Microchip Technology has released what the company claims to be the industry’s first space-qualified Ethernet transceiver based on a Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) solution widely deployed in other industries. In addition to Microchip’s new VSC8541RT radiation-tolerant Ethernet transceiver sampling, the company received final qualification for its SAM3X8ERT radiation-tolerant microcontroller, its latest Arm Cortex-M3 core processor and embedded Ethernet controller. These are designed to support space industry demand for radiation tolerant devices separately or in combination.

Both devices are COTS-based parts with enhanced characterized levels of radiation performance and high reliability quality flow, available in plastic and ceramic packages. They share the same pin-out distribution, allowing designers to begin implementation with COTS devices before moving to space-grade components. This significantly reduces development time and cost.

The VSC8541RT transceiver is a single-port Gigabit Ethernet copper PHY with GMII, RGMII, MII and RMII interfaces. Radiation performances have been verified and documented in detailed reporting. The VSC8541RT is latch-up immune up to 78 Mev; TID has been tested up to 100 Krad. With the same rad-tolerant die and package, a 100 MB limited bitrate performance VSC8540RT is also available in plastic and ceramic qualified versions, which provides performance and cost scalability for targeted missions. The SAM3X8ERT radiation-tolerant MCU delivers 100 DMIPS and embeds up to 512 kBytes dual bank Flash, 100 kBytes SRAM, ADC & DAC and dual CAN controller on top of Ethernet capability.

Microchip Technology - www.microchip.com


