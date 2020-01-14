Wireless connectivity test set now supports IEEE 802.11ax

With the support of IEEE 802.11ax, the MT8862A is the industry's first WLAN tester that can evaluate signal quality in all data rates of major WLAN standards currently used. By using this option, RF evaluation of IEEE 802.11ax-equipped devices can be performed in both direct mode and network mode. In addition to the quick evaluation in the direct mode, the evaluation can be performed under the realistic operation conditions using the communication protocol in the network mode.

In addition, IEEE 802.11ax uses two transmission modes: Single User and Multi User. Single User is the same transmission method (OFDM) as the conventional standard and is the base mode of IEEE 802.11ax. Since the signal quality of WLAN has different characteristics for each data rate, signal evaluation at each data rate is very important. The MT8862A is the only instrument that can be controlled at all data rates of major WLAN standards, including 11ax Single User data rates.

Anritsu - www.anritsu.com