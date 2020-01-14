Bluetooth 5.0 low energy module outputs up to +8dBm

January 14, 2020 //By
Bluetooth 5.0
With the PAN1780, Panasonic Industry Europe launches a new Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module based on the Nordic nRF52840 SoC single-chip controller.

An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840 in combination with the LE coded PHY make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range. The Bluetooth 5.0 features enable a higher symbol rate of 2Mbps using the high-speed LE 2M PHY. Furthermore, the new LE advertising extensions allow for much larger amounts of data to be broadcasted in connectionless scenarios. Besides BLE5.0 with the qualified Bluetooth mesh profile stack it supports 802.15.4 and NFC-A. With its Cortex M4F processor, 256kB RAM and the built-in 1MB flash memory it can easily be used in standalone mode, thereby eliminating the need for an external processor, saving complexity, space and cost. Complementary available is the PAN1780AT, a variant with additional AT Command Set. Operating in a temperature range of -40 up to +85°C and from a supply voltage of 1.7V up to 5.5V, the 15.6x8.7x2.0mm unit features an ARM TrustZone Cryptocell 310 security core that supports a secure boot process. It also integrates a temperature sensor.

Panasonic - www.panasonic.com


