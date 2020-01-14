Miniature cooling aggregates have a 60x60mm profile

The company is expanding its existing product range of miniature cooling aggregates with the LAM 6 and LAM 6 K design, with a 60x60mm profile and delivered for transistor screw mounting or special clip mounting. The basic profile of the miniature cooling aggregates consists of one piece and is manufactured using the aluminum extrusion process. The basic structure of the individual cross sections consists of a circumferential rectangular base frame with a material thickness of 5.5mm, which also serves as a component mounting surface. For better heat dissipation of the power loss arising on the device, the semiconductor mounting surfaces on the back, which means inside the closed channel structure, have an additional cooling fin geometry. This absorbs the heat given off by the device and dissipates it to the inner air of the chamber structure. Axial fans can be installed in mounting holes already integrated in the profile. The new miniature cooling aggregates LAM 6 and LAM 6 K are optionally available with the fan voltages 12V, 24V and 48V, depending on the customer's requirements.

Fischer Elektronik - www.fischerelektronik.de