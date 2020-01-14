Automatic calibration module for RF analyzers

January 14, 2020 //By
calibration module
The ACM2506 is an automatic calibration module that can be used with all of Copper Mountain Technologies’ Vector Network Analyzers operating in frequency range from 20kHz up to 6.5 GHz.

It is a fully automatic USB-controlled and powered electronic calibration module. Minimizing the number of steps required by technicians reduces the risk of human error and expedites the calibration process. Automating the calibration routine also reduces wear and tear on the analyzer and RF cables. To perform full two-port calibration, each end of the ACM need only be connected to the analyzer once, as opposed to seven connections with a traditional calibration. The ACM also contains a factory characterized 20dB in-line attenuator which acts as a simulated device under test (DUT). The confidence check feature loads the factory stored DUT into memory so proper calibration can be verified.

Copper Mountain Technologies - www.coppermountaintech.com


oscilloscope

Maximising the performance and potential of your oscilloscope

Feature Articles | Oct 21,2019
tester

Inline tester for RAIN inlays and tags

New Products | Oct 23,2019
Google's Sycamore quantum processor shows 'supremacy'

Google's Sycamore quantum processor shows 'supremacy'

Technology News | Oct 23,2019
testbed

Sub THz testbed targets 6G research

New Products | Oct 23,2019
TI reports weak third quarter

TI reports weak third quarter

Business News | Oct 24,2019
test station

Single-head test station applies electrical contact on all six sides

New Products | Oct 24,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.