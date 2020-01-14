AI-based image processing without AI expertise

January 14, 2020 //By
AI-based image processing without AI expertise
Imaging Development Systems’ IDS NXT ocean is an all-in-one solution that makes it particularly easy for users to get started with AI-based image processing.

From camera hardware including a self-developed AI core to intuitive training software for creating individual artificial neural networks and support, everything comes from a single source. Users only need their application expertise and sample images to create a neural network. With the help of the IDS NXT lighthouse cloud software, even non-experts without prior knowledge of artificial intelligence or camera programming can train an AI classifier with their own image data. Since it is a web application, all functions and the necessary infrastructure for creating the neural network are immediately available. This means that users do not have to set up their own development environment first, but can start training their own neural network right away. This involves three basic steps: To upload sample images, to label the images and then to start the fully automatic training. The generated network can then be executed directly on the IDS NXT industrial cameras, turning them into powerful inference cameras. An inference camera can apply the "knowledge" acquired through deep learning to new data. This makes it possible to automatically solve tasks that would either not be possible with rule-based image processing, or would require great effort. Since IDS NXT industrial cameras have a special AI core, neural networks are hardware-accelerated and run directly on the devices – enabling inference times of just a few milliseconds. With features such as C-mount, robust housing, GigE network connection with RJ45 or M12 connectors, RS232 interface and REST web interface, they are also fully-fledged industrial cameras. The IDS NXT rio and rome models are now available as serial cameras with different sensors and protection classes.

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH - www.ids-imaging.com


