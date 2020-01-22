Improved Elma encoders in stock at Foremost Electronics

January 22, 2020 //By
encoders
Foremost Electronics, the engineering-led Essex based importer and specialist distributor of electromechanical components is now stocking Elma Electronic’s E18 mechanical incremental encoders.

The industry standard footprint E18 product family incorporates all of the features required for the widest range of applications while providing improved performance and manufacturability. The new Elma E18 encoder may be THT or SMT reflow soldered to simplify PCB manufacture and supplied in tray or tape and reel packaging. Other key features include industry standard body size of 14.4x11.4x6.5mm, rotational life up to 150,000 revolutions, resolution of 16, 24 or 30 detents, detent torque: 0.5, 1.5 or 2.5 Ncm, gold plated sliding contacts and various shaft types in brass and stainless steel are available with threaded or non-threaded bushing. The E18 is available with an optional centre push button with the choice of 3N or 6N push force and may be further customised with bespoke shaft dimensions and shapes, user specified detent torque and IP60 or IP68 front panel sealing for rugged applications.

Foremost Electronics - www.4most.co.uk


