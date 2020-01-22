EVG and Inktron partner on novel materials for diffractive optics

diffractive optics
Wafer bonding and lithography equipment supplier EV Group (EVG) announced a partnership with high and low refractive index (RI) coating materials manufacturer Inkron, to develop optimized processes and matching high RI materials for the production of high-quality diffractive optical element (DOE) structures.

These DOE structures include waveguides for augmented/mixed/virtual reality (AR/MR/VR) devices, as well as beam splitters and diffusers for advanced optical sensing used in automotive, consumer electronic and commercial applications. This partnership is being carried out within EVG's NILPhotonics Competence Center at its headquarters in St. Florian, Austria. EVG's NILPhotonics Competence Center provides an open access innovation incubator for customers and partners across the NIL supply chain to collaborate to shorten development cycles and time to market for innovative photonic devices and applications.

As part of this agreement, Inkron has also purchased an EVG 7200 NIL system for use in its own research and development facility to accelerate the development and qualification of new optical materials. The EVG 7200 system leverages EVG's innovative SmartNIL technology and materials expertise to enable mass manufacturing of micro- and nanoscale structures as small as 30 nm over a large area with unmatched low-force and conformal imprinting, fast high-power exposure and smooth stamp detachment.

"Demand for wafer-based optical components and sensors across commercial and consumer markets is accelerating at a breakneck pace, driving the need for materials and processes that are optimized to meet the performance requirements and production volumes required in these markets," commented Markus Wimplinger, corporate technology development and IP director at
EV Group.

"Inkron has extensive know-how in optical materials, and is one of the leading manufacturers of high and low RI coatings, making the company an ideal partner to work with at our NILPhotonics Competence Center. Collaborations such as this one enable EVG to further explore and expand the applications and capabilities of our NIL technology, ensuring the availability of production-ready solutions for next-generation optical devices and end products."


