TI Power Management Lab Kit

January 24, 2020 //By eeNews Europe

"The Power Management Lab Kit series is comprised of five boards, each offering unique experiments and accompanied by an experiment lab book covering four key power topologies and case studies demonstrating different aspects of power supply design tradeoffs. The boards cover a variety of possible tests and measurements which can be performed in teaching labs. The boards are designed to investigate the influence of physical parameters and operation conditions of a power supply on its own performance."

TI Power Management Lab Kit
Texas Instrument
