WEBENCH Power Designer

"Mitigating switching regulator EMI and noise is seen by engineers as a black art. Mess with the feng shui of the PCB layout too much, and the system may not pass CISPR standards. Because of this, many power designers simply turn to linear regulators as a guaranteed way to avoid the headache of reducing emissions. But with inferior efficiency, linear regulators then present potential thermal issues that could be avoided by using a switching regulator. How can you get the best of both worlds? This training series - along with all of the accompanying documentation - is meant to illustrate how engineers can get the superior efficiency of a switcher while also overcoming the challenges of EMI and noise. Both conceptual and practical examples of EMI and noise best practices are presented, along with specific commentary regarding powering automotive systems as well as noise-sensitive analog circuitry."