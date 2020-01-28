Right-angle M12 connectors for PCBs and panels

M12 connectors
TE Connectivity is expanding its M12 portfolio with A-, B- and D-coded versions of the right-angle connector. The new products come just a few months after the connector manufacturer introduced parts with eight and 12 pin positions for direct mounting onto PCBs and panels.

The latest M12 PCB right-angle offering comes with two, five and eight position configurations for direct mounting to PCB’s and panels. An integrated plastic mounting snap feature facilitates strong mechanical and electrical connections, saving valuable PCB space in various applications and leading to reduced installation costs and increased productivity. The new M12 connectors are UL certified and meet IEC specifications, with an industry-standard interface compatible with a wide variety of sensors, switches and other industrial devices. Their design provides IP67-level protection for industrial-grade sealing against ingress of dust and water at up to depths of one meter.

