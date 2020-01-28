“Connected Cloud” IoT design challenge

The “Connected Cloud” design challenge aims to foster the community’s creativity by applying innovative IoT solutions to anything in their world that needs improving, from monitoring traffic conditions, to creating information hubs for their communities, or monitoring flood waters. The latest design challenge from element14 encourages its members to learn new IoT development skills, elevate their designs, and think outside the box to solve everyday problems.

“Learning and advancing skills in IoT is one of the most frequent requests we get from our global community members,” said Dianne Kibbey, Global Head of Community and Social Media for the element14 Community. “We’re thrilled to partner with Cypress Semiconductor and Amazon Web Services to offer our community members the opportunity to expand their IoT design knowledge using some of the best IoT tools available, all while working on a specific challenge in their world.”

The sky is the limit for what participants can design in this challenge. Sample applications could include: