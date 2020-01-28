Cisco-certified secure mobile IP routing for edge computing

Based on modular building blocks, the new ComSys-536x family consists of Type 6 COM Express-based systems that can be configured using a choice of Intel CPUs, from Atom to Xeon to provide optimum power-to-performance in a compact, SWaP-optimized platform.

Other ways the ComSys-536x systems are easily adapted to a user’s requirements is via expandable high-capacity SATA storage, upgradeable as mission requirements change. A host of I/O configurations spans from Gigabit Ethernet, CANbus and WiFi to Serial I/O, ARINC-429 and MIL-STD-1553 providing fast reconfiguration as applications evolve and mandate enhancements to the I/O.

A growing number of mission-critical, remote applications need computing at-the-edge to ensure data integrity and system viability. All Elma ComSys platforms include the Cisco 5921 embedded services router (ESR) with Mobile Ready Net capabilities. The 5921 is agnostic and designed for small, low-power, Linux-based platforms, making it highly adaptable for a range of custom systems that need high-performance, SWaP-optimized embedded computing.

Elma Electronic - www.elma.com