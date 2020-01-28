Metallized polypropylene film capacitors target EVs

January 28, 2020 //By
film capacitors
Kemet’s R41T and R76H series of AEC-Q200 qualified metallized polypropylene film capacitors are designed to offer a high-power density solution for harsh environments and electric vehicle applications.

This addition to K emet’s product portfolio has a 125ºC maximum operating temperature and exceeds the requirements of 85ºC/85% relative humidity temperature-bias-humidity tests. The R41T and R76H film capacitors support the design of high-performance, high-reliability circuits including those based on Wide Band Gap (WBG) semiconductor solutions.

Kemet - www.kemet.com


voltage translators

High-speed voltage translators are automotive-compliant

New Products | Nov 01,2019
CelLink has used its flexible substrate for a battery pack for electric vehicles

Bosch backs flexible substrate startup CelLink

Business News | Nov 03,2019
CelLink has used its flexible substrate for a battery pack for electric vehicles

Bosch backs flexible substrate startup CelLink

Business News | Nov 03,2019
converters

600mA synchronous step-down DC/DC converters

New Products | Nov 04,2019
PoL regulator

12.2x12.2x8.0mm digital PoL regulator outputs 15A/50W

New Products | Nov 07,2019
current sensors

Fully integrated current sensors are surface-mount

New Products | Nov 08,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.