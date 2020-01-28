Metallized polypropylene film capacitors target EVs

Kemet’s R41T and R76H series of AEC-Q200 qualified metallized polypropylene film capacitors are designed to offer a high-power density solution for harsh environments and electric vehicle applications.
This addition to K emet’s product portfolio has a 125ºC maximum operating temperature and exceeds the requirements of 85ºC/85% relative humidity temperature-bias-humidity tests. The R41T and R76H film capacitors support the design of high-performance, high-reliability circuits including those based on Wide Band Gap (WBG) semiconductor solutions.
