Probe-and-meter combination for magnetic-field safety

Both manufactured by Narda Safety Test Solutions, the HP-01 magnetometer and the NBM-550 broadband field meter work in tandem without the need for a laptop and can be either attached directly to one another or connected via a choice of fibre-optic cables. The hand-held meter is a more rugged and portable alternative to a laptop and also provides immunity to high electromagnetic fields – fields that could easily disrupt the operation of a standard laptop.

The two Narda units together are suitable for taking measurements to ensure compliance with the Control of Electromagnetic Fields at Work Regulations 2016, which are the transposition into UK law of EU Directive 2013/35/EU. In particular, the equipment will help to avoid hazards due to the indirect effects of strong magnetic fields, such as projectile risk or interference with active implanted or body-worn medical devices.

Potentially vulnerable personnel include those working in hospitals’ MRI facilities, railway workers in the vicinity of electric trains’ DC motors, and industrial employees involved in processes using large magnetic stirrers, strong permanent magnets or electrolysis.

The HP-01 offers an extremely wide measurement range of 10µT to 10T, a dynamic range of 120dB, and is capable of measuring time-varying fields with frequencies up to 1kHz. Its three mutually orthogonal Hall-effect sensors enable the field to be determined with a single measurement in any direction – unlike single-axis Hall-effect probes, which are generally unsuitable for safety applications as they require three separate readings and subsequent calculations to achieve an accurate measurement.