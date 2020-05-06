Vertical mount USB Type-C plug supports docking designs

The connector is reinforced with five shell stakes in addition to two locating pegs, a critical requirement when designing equipment for charging and docking applications. Competing products in the market today often have a large insulator base for stability, which comes at the expense of a larger footprint. The new connector has all the rich features of the USB Type-C 3.1, including data speeds up to 10Gbps, 5.0A current rating and a reversible form factor. When paired with GCT’s USB4070 Vertical Type-C receptacle, both connectors create a complete solution for equipment using a docking configuration, such as handheld scanners, wearable technology and docking stations.
GCT - www.gct.co