Vertical mount USB Type-C plug supports docking designs

May 06, 2020 //By
USB Type-C
The vertical mount USB4151 is GCT’s first USB Type-C plug connector with a compact footprint and enhanced PCB stability. The USB4151 has exceptional integrity when mounted considering its small PCB footprint.

The connector is reinforced with five shell stakes in addition to two locating pegs, a critical requirement when designing equipment for charging and docking applications. Competing products in the market today often have a large insulator base for stability, which comes at the expense of a larger footprint. The new connector has all the rich features of the USB Type-C 3.1, including data speeds up to 10Gbps, 5.0A current rating and a reversible form factor. When paired with GCT’s USB4070 Vertical Type-C receptacle, both connectors create a complete solution for equipment using a docking configuration, such as handheld scanners, wearable technology and docking stations.

GCT - www.gct.co


