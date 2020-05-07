Huawei's chip arm rises into top ten semiconductor vendor ranking

A year before HiSilicon was ranked at 14 having jumped 11 spots on the back of a 41 percent surge in year-over-year sales in 1Q19. A large part of HiSilicon's success comes from servicing its parent with application processors for smartphones and over 90 percent of HiSilicon's sales go to its parent company, IC Insights said.

Nvidia also broke into the top ten with a year-over-year sales increase of 37 percent in 1Q20. There are no European chip vendors in the top ten ranking with Infineon, STMicroelectronics and NXP all now ranked in the teen positions outside the top ten.

The top-10 semiconductor suppliers in aggregate logged a jump of 16 percent for 1Q20 over 1Q19 sales. The comparable overall semiconductor market growth was 7 percent.

Top 10 semiconductor vendors ranked by 1Q20 sales revenue. Source: IC Insights. List includes foundries, IDMs and fabless chip companies.

The ranking includes six suppliers headquartered in the US, two in South Korea, and one each in Taiwan and China. The ranking includes four fabless companies (Broadcom, Qualcomm, Nvidia, and HiSilicon) and one pure-play foundry (TSMC).

IC Insights acknowledges there is inconsistency in including both fabless and foundry companies on the list as it could lead to double counting of chip sales. There is the specific example of TSMC's relationship with HiSilicon. IC Insights estimates that TSMC sold about 5 percent of its 2017 production – or $1.53 billion – to HiSilicon in 2017. This rose to 8 percent ($2.78 billion) in 2018 and 14 percent in 2019 (about $4.95 billion).

HiSilicon and Apple together were responsible for 37 percent of TSMC's sales in 2019, IC Insights asserts.

Related links and articles:

www.icinsights.com

News articles:

Intel tops first quarter ranking of chip vendors

Memory woes help Intel shine in global chip market

Covid-19 will wipe out chip market growth in 2020, says Gartner