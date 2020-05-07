This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Huawei's chip arm rises into top ten semiconductor vendor ranking
Keeping electronics product design on track during coronavirus
A CMOS-compatible biosensor chip against infectious diseases
Vertical mount USB Type-C plug supports docking designs
Board-level cameras integrate 20Mpixel rolling shutter sensor
Avnet supports SMARC 2.1 specs with new module families
Large-size color ePaper targets IoT, smart city applications
70 passengers, 2000 km range: concept study for climate-friendly flying
Quantum ML may speed discovery of COVID-19 treatments
Crypto Valley Conference - 24th-26th June 2020 - Lucerne
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
Evolution of the wheel
Autonomous driving, electrification boosts market for test & measurement
Bosch and partners take 5G-based V2X to the next level
Intel to swallow mobility service provider Moovit
BMW launches OTA update for 500.000 vehicles
FPCU receives functional safety certification
Automotive SoC targets entry-level rearview cameras
IC integrates numerous door control functions for cars
Superjunction 650 V CoolMOS MOSFETs target electromobility applications
HDMI-APIX3 converter eases test and validation of display systems
Proactive vs. Reactive Approaches to Obsolescence Management
Artifical Intelligence Roadmap: A human-centric approach to AI in aviation
The Unpatchable Silicon: A Full Break of the Bitstream Encryption of Xilinx 7-Series FPGAs
