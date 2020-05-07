Chip LAN 10/100 Base-T transformer module saves space

This new transformer integrates two Model SM453229-381N7Y Chip LAN transformers and two Model SRF2012A-801Y common mode chip inductors assembled on a PCB with a ferrous metal shield. This new model gives customers a simplified assembly solution that is pin-to-pin compatible with the traditional potted case LAN transformer and provides superior coplanarity. Designers also have the flexibility to use just the transformer or the common mode choke individually, which affords additional PCB placement freedom. The low profile, small form factor module features an expanded temperature range of -40 to +85 °C, and is fully compliant with IEEE 802.3 making it suitable for use in LAN interfaces in a variety of telecommunication and network devices.
Bourns - www.bourns.com