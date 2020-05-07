A low-light SWIR camera at an affordable price

The HiPe SenS benefits from the company’s latest SWIR sensor - NSC1902T-SI, with an innovative InGaAs photodiode array coupled to a high-performance ROIC. The new sensor's highlights include low noise operation, under 40e- and ultra-low dark current, below 1500 e-/pixels/s at -20°C. The instrument has a high quantum efficiency of 90% typical. HiPe SenS dedicates to low light imagery and long exposure time applications, with an integration time adjustable from 10 µs to 112 seconds and a supported frame rate up to 230fps full frame. It can operate with an FPA temperature as low as -20°C only with internal air cooling. Also, the small form factor allows easy integration to microscope benches or any other optical devices. The HiPe SenS is now available in the USB3.0 interface (HiPe SenS 640V-ST), before extending towards other interfaces shortly. The camera is delivered with NIT proprietary software WiDyVISION and SDK USB Windows & Linux and MicroManager adapter.

Imaging Technologies - www.new-imaging-technologies.com