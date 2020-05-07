IoT rapid prototyping: 10mn from sensor to dashboard

May 07, 2020 //By julien happich
IoT rapid prototyping
Seluxit has released IoT rapid prototyping kits based on it’s single-board computer, SLXPorcupine. If you have a smartphone, an internet connection and Seluxit’s IoT rapid-prototyping solution, then 10 minutes is all you need to create IoT prototypes that feel at home even in industrial settings.

Claiming your device is as seamless as scanning a QR code, and adding plug-and-play sensors can now be done by using a wizard and hitting a “deploy” button. SLX Porcupine is an industrial-grade, single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi compatible form factor,running Linux. That makes it possible to use hats and open-source code from the Raspberry Picommunity. SLX Porcupine automatically connects to Viasens by Seluxit; a cloud-based, secure IoT Infrastructure.Viasens has secure connectivity, over-the-air firmware update, and a configurable dashboard where you can see and analyse your data. Viasens also features data logging and extraction, reference code for your own iOS and Android native applications, as well as web interfaces. The SBC features a 4GB on-board flash and 512 MB RAM. It also has 3 additional 20-pin headers, featuring functionalities such as Modbus, CAN bus and up to 8 channels of 12 bit ADCs. It can handle the temperature range often required in an industrial setting, from -40 to +85°C. Secure boot effectively prevents tampering on the device.

Seluxit – www.seluxit.com


display controllers

Feature-rich display controllers target video walls

New Products | Feb 10,2020
4K multiview

True 4K multiview uses AV over IP

New Products | Feb 10,2020
AURIX-based systems

Hardware-in-the-Loop tests for AURIX-based systems

New Products | Feb 10,2020
graphics cards

Matrox to develop embedded graphics cards with Nvidia

New Products | Feb 10,2020
Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Business News | Feb 11,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.