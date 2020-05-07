GNSS modules as small as 4.1x4.1x2.2mm

All four modules can be operated in low-power mode and offer I²C in addition to the usual UART interface. Thanks to tools such as the Würth Elektronik Navigation Satellite Software (WENSS) and the evaluation board, developers who integrate satellite navigation into their product for the first time will quickly achieve optimum results. Elara-I and Elara-II are particularly space-saving modules for applications where positioning by GPS and GLONASS is sufficient. Elara-I, measures only 10x10x5.9mm and has an integrated antenna with high RF sensitivity. Elara-II measures 4.1x4.1x2.2mm and is aimed at PCB designs with an external antenna. Both modules are optimised for battery operation and quickly achieve a localisation accuracy within 1.5 m during operation. If current position data is permanently requested and/or temporary overshadowing is to be expected, Erinome-I and Erinome-II are recommended. In addition to the American and Russian satellites, these also target the European and Chinese satellites. They provide updated data up to 10 times per second. Erinome-I (18x18x6.4mm) is the version with an integrated antenna, Erinome-II (7x7x1.6mm) the version with antenna pad. All the GNSS modules are designed for the industrial temperature range from -40°C up to +85°C.

Würth Elektronik - www.we-online.com