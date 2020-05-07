AMD launches x86 processor in 7nm

May 07, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
AMD launches x86 processor in 7nm
AMD has announced a family of x86 processors made in a 7nm silicon manufacturing process technology.

The Ryzen Pro 4000 series of processors are the first x86 architecture processors intended for commercial notebook processors manufactured in 7nm silicon, AMD claimed. The company added that notebook computers aimed at business customers from HP and Lenovo are expected to be available in the 1H20.

Three U-series chips have been announced with the part numbers 4550U, 4650U and 4650U. These chips offer 4, 6 and 8 cores respectively, and top clock frequencies of 3.7, 4.0 and 4.1GHz respectively and each come with a top power consumption estimate of 15W.

Related links and articles:

www.amd.com

News articles:

ARM gets a rival as AMD licenses graphics IP to Samsung

Intel fail foreseen: ARM reportedly wins Mac computer processor design-ins

Chinese x86 firm set to benefit from domestic supply mandate


Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Third-highest chip company M&A year, establishes new normal

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Coronavirus prompts ST to pull out of MWC, Embedded World

Business News | Feb 11,2020
Coronavirus casts shadow over 2020 business

Coronavirus casts long shadow over 2020 business

Market News | Feb 12,2020
software tasks

New PIC MCUs move software tasks to hardware

New Products | Feb 12,2020
MWC cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

MWC cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Business News | Feb 12,2020
AI processor

Low-cost AI processor targets AIoT

New Products | Feb 13,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.