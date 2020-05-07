AMD launches x86 processor in 7nm

The Ryzen Pro 4000 series of processors are the first x86 architecture processors intended for commercial notebook processors manufactured in 7nm silicon, AMD claimed. The company added that notebook computers aimed at business customers from HP and Lenovo are expected to be available in the 1H20.

Three U-series chips have been announced with the part numbers 4550U, 4650U and 4650U. These chips offer 4, 6 and 8 cores respectively, and top clock frequencies of 3.7, 4.0 and 4.1GHz respectively and each come with a top power consumption estimate of 15W.

