Contact-tracing solution to leverage LoRaWAN against Covid-19

May 07, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Contact-tracing
IoT solutions provider Kerlink and Microshare have jointly developed a turnkey solution to trace contacts proximity in the workplace to help to fight spread of Covid-19.

There is wide agreement that effective, close monitoring – known as contact tracing – is essential to identify people who came in contact with infected people to guide proactive prevention and to follow up with the contacts identified.

Factories, plants, warehouses, construction sites, mining and oil & gas sites, prisons, barracks, schools, hospitals health-care and elder-care facilities are many of the environments where smartphones and public apps are not a reliable response to this crisis. Often, people within these facilities and sites either are prohibited from using a smartphone, may not own one or simply refuse to use one. Even those carrying smartphones on a regular basis may have disabled geo-tracking to protect their privacy or deal with limited battery capacity.

Microshare and Kerlink have combined their deep experience in indoor asset tracking within facilities and around ring-fenced properties to deliver a cost-effective contact-tracing solution. Microshare’s Universal Contact Tracing solution is powered by Kerlink’s brand-new Wanesy Wave scanners, industrial-grade indoor and outdoor Wirnet iSerie LoRaWAN gateways and Wanesy Management Center core network and network management tools. This turnkey solution can be deployed in weeks rather than months or years, with no need to design new hardware, or install new complex networks or intrusive data-management systems. This solution runs entirely on a network separate from sensitive corporate databases and closes a loophole opened by systems relying on smartphones.

Staff are issued simple and inexpensive autonomous Bluetooth-enabled badges, key-rings or wristbands with a unique ID. No Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is used and data transmitted and recorded is only based on device User Identifier (UID).

When devices come in close proximity to each other, they scan and record each other’s UID through an encrypted code and regularly upload these UIDs “encounters” to a central, secure, searchable and auditable database.


