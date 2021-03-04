5G edge AI computers use Tiger Lake processors

The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30 and ThinkEdge SE50 for edge AI, shown at Embedded World this week, use the 11th generation processors, codenamed Tiger Lake, with 5G connection.

It is estimated that by 2025, 75 percent of enterprise-generated data will be processed at the edge. Lenovo points to the Covid-19 pandemic as a catalyst for digital transformation and accelerated the push to the edge for many levels of industry.

Edge AI applications are growing rapidly, says Lenovo. Retailers are implementing more automated checkouts and dynamic signage, real-time store traffic monitoring, inventory and fulfilling. Manufacturers are further automating assembly lines with predictive maintenance alerts and utilizing smart cameras for safety and quality inspections.

Healthcare turns to edge computing for remote patient monitoring and medical device integration. With increased need for powerful, real-time insights across industries, the edge is becoming more critical and complex than ever.

“Edge computing is critical infrastructure for intelligent transformation within the enterprise,” said Jon Pershke, vice president of Strategy and Emerging Business for Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group. “The new products in the ThinkEdge portfolio are purpose-built devices designed to be networked on premise or embedded in solutions to give Lenovo’s customers an advantage in performance, security and scalability.”

The ThinkEdge SE30 uses the 11th Generation Intel Core i3 or i5 vPro ‘Tiger Lake’ processors built on a 10nm 'superFet' process with 16Gbytes of DRAM and 1Tbyte of solid state storage. The fanless unit has extended temperature support from -20 to +60 ºC, long-life reliability, as well as enhanced security and manageability features. It will start with 4G support globally and have 5G availability with key carrier support in the second half of this year for low-latency, high-reliability, and high-capacity capabilities via a module swap.

The ThinkEdge SE30 measures 179 x 88 x 51.5mm (7.04 x 3.46 x 2.03in) for embedded applications such as kiosks and ATMs for smart retail, automated production lines in manufacturing, and