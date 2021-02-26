ARM joins 5G Open RAN policy coalition

Chip designer ARM is joining 60 global companies as a member of Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) Policy Coalition, a cross-section of telecom hardware, software, and mobile network service providers working with governments across the globe to support open and interoperable 5G RAN systems.

“For generations, collaboration has been the centre point for why ARM is used by 70% of the world’s population. Joining an organization like the Open RAN Policy Coalition presents another important opportunity for us to further enable telcos and vendors to deploy an infrastructure that can support the promise and potential of a 5G world,” said Panch Chandrasekaran, director of segment marketing, Infrastructure Line of Business at ARM, which is based in Cambridge, UK. The company is currently under regulatory appproval for its acqusition by NVIDIA in the US.

Virtualization and open and interoperable systems provide innovation and a community-driven approach to solving some of the biggest challenges in public and private 5G networks, but need extensive collaboration across processor cores, chip, hardware and software. Operators are looking to open and interoperable systems that bare software programmable to cut operating costs and enable services to be implemented or adapted rapidly.

ARM says it continues to work on its ecosystem to build on the development of open and interoperable networks by contributing to more than 100 open-source initiatives. The company has also joined organizations such as the Telecom Infra Project, O-RAN Alliance, fdi.io, DPDK and Linux Foundation.

www.arm.com

Related Open RAN articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe