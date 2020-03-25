Avnet to distribute Mipsology’s FPGA deep learning acceleration software

This agreement extends Avnet’s IoT ecosystem, bringing Mipsology’s breakthrough deep learning inference acceleration solution to its Asia customers. Companies looking to deploy AI can now seamlessly migrate to new FPGA-based acceleration technologies with no code change and enjoy a much longer lifespan for software and hardware than they could with GPU-based solutions.

Avnet’s first product incorporating the solution will be the Zebra-powered Xilinx Alveo data center accelerator cards. The range of offerings is expected to expand in the future. In addition to distributing the solution, Avnet offers a comprehensive suite of services for customers looking at deploying machine learning for data centers, including hardware, software, system integration, application development, design chain and technical expertise.

Avnet - www.avnet.com

Mipsology - www.mipsology.com