Bosch preps its billion euro vehicle computer business

Bosch is preparing to launch its Cross-Domain Computing Solutions division to combines its software, electrics and electronics development from the areas of driver assistance and automated driving, car multimedia as well as powertrain and body electronics.

Vehicle computers is a currently a €20bn market growing at 15 percent per year. Car makers are replacing the numerous electronic control units (ECUs) scattered throughout the car with more centralised domain computers and, eventually, a central computer. This will result in electronics accounting for up to 30 percent of the vehicle's value in the future, up from 10 percent today.

The centralisation of computer functions is also part of the Bosch strategy. The company has so far provided specialised ECUs and driver assistance systems as well as the associated sensors and actuators and intends to soon also produce central computers for cockpit functions and body electronics. For this, Bosch is using a scalable modular approach that can be tailored to all requirements from small cars to premium vehicles.

owever the company is careful not to go too far out on a limb by committing itself to certain strategic partners and thereby possibly giving away market potential.

"We work with all relevant semiconductor manufacturers," a company spokeswoman confirmed. In any case, the choice of chip suppliers in this computer league is quite clear; at best, there are only a handful of suppliers such as NXP, Nvidia, Renesas or Texas Instruments. Unlike competitors, Bosch avoids the impression to be too closely aligned to one partner. “It always depends on the customer”, the spokeswoman said.

