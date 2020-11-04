Cloud boost for software defined networking market

November 04, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Cloud boost for software defined networking market
Cloud computing is driving dramatic growth in the global software defined networking market to $72.63bn by 2027 in a new report from Allied Market Research

The global market for software defined networking is set to grow to $72.63bn by 2027, a yearly growth of 28.2 percent from today.

The market was $9.99bn, according to Allied Market Research. The rising adoption of cloud computing along with increasing investments in software defined networking function virtualization to reduce capital expenditure and operating expenses are the major factors driving growth. Furthermore, the surge in need for mobility services and increases in bandwidth usage due to COVID-19 are also feeding market growth.

Hurdles to growth include legacy network equipment issues and security risks due to the centralized nature of the data plane. However, an increase in the implementation of IoT applications and intelligent edge, as well as the convergence of software-defined networking with emerging 5G networks are anticipated to bring new opportunities in the near future.

A huge shift toward cloud computing by various organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the implementation of software defined networking systems among cloud service providers. In addition, investments in network function virtualization and software defined networking have considerably increased with rising internet traffic stemming during the pandemic.

Based on components, the solution segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global software defined networking market, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of software-defined networking by enterprises and communication service providers to significantly accelerate the time for delivering new applications and services. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 30.90% from 2020 to 2027, mainly driven by the growth in demand by enterprises to develop network strategies.


Lab-on-a-chip startup NudgeDNA in the UK is to supply 5000 of its Covid-19 test systems to hospitals

Lab-on-a-chip startup gets Covid-19 test boost

Technology News | Aug 07,2020
GaN-on-SiC technology fron SweGaN pushes RF and power device performance

GaN-on-SiC pushes RF and power performance

Interviews | Aug 07,2020
Bluetooth Low Energy module targets ultra-low power IoT

IoT boost with 400nA BLE mesh module

New Products | Aug 07,2020
MediaTek and Intel have partnered to equip 5G on the next-generation PCs with the development and certification of a new 5G modem data card.

Intel, MediaTek team for 5G laptops

Business News | Aug 10,2020
Q/V band RF upconverter for testing satellite payloads

Upconverter tests 5G satellite payloads

New Products | Aug 10,2020
How the pandemic will affect 33 chip product categories in 2020

Memory and embedded chip boost for 2020 post Covid-19

Market News | Aug 10,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.