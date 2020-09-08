Complete audio system opens up A2B bus

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) has launched a full audio system based around its A 2B bus technology.

The system features the SHARC Audio Module (SAM) for the creation of digital audio devices, including audio FX processors, multi-channel audio systems, MIDI synthesisers, and other DSP-based audio systems. In addition to the main SHARC audio module board, ADI offers daughter boards to provide added functionality to the main board and expand the audio system.

SAM includes the dual-SHARC+ core ADSP-SC589 audio processor SoC (with an integrated Arm Cortex-A5 core). In addition to the main SHARC audio module board, the company offers daughter boards to provide added functionality to the main board and expand the audio system. The Audio Project Fin board mates directly to the main board, providing MIDI input/output as well as pushbuttons and potentiometers to modify audio effects. The A 2B Amplifier Module features two high-efficiency Class-D amplifiers to output digital audio data received over the twisted-wire pair A 2B bus from PDM microphones and/or serial TDM sources on the main board (or another connected A 2B node).

This complete audio system delivers high-fidelity multichannel digital audio with low and deterministic latency to a fully synchronised distributed audio system. The system is aimed at fast prototyping, evaluation projects, demonstrations, and educational applications. It enables users to realise a shorter time to market with a “ready to go” prototype system that provides a comprehensive hardware and software solution.

