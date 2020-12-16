Production line starts for Covid-19 antibody digital test system

The Senova GreenLight platform uses the ams AS7341L to provide spectrally resolved accurate read-out of Covid-19 lateral flow immune assays that can be processed in a secure medical cloud.

The production line in Weimar, Thuringia, was set up in nine months and includes adding the CR2032 lithium ion button cells from Varta Microbattery.

People will need several antibody tests when the vaccines are supplied and lateral flow tests for antibodies can be used to check the need for a vaccine and the effectiveness over time.

“I am very proud of the achievement ams and Senova have reached together. Moving from concept to volume production in less than nine months shows the quality of our partnership and the capabilities of both companies. Thank you to the teams from ams and Senova who are involved in this exciting innovation,” said Thomas Stockmeier, COO of ams. “This technology is important to the population right now. With fast, accurate point-of-care testing available we hope to enable medical personnel to implement vaccinations faster and more exactly.”

“This is the type of co-operation which is designed to make a positive impact. The teams have worked together highly constructively and pushed each other to achieve excellence in a short period of time,” said Hans Soeffing, CEO of Senova. “Drawing on our deep expertise, our Senova team has pushed hard to make the Senova GreenLight available for this solution.”

"For Senova and ams, it is important to working with a manufacturer that sets standards in terms of quality and can ensure production and delivery capacities," said Philipp Miehlich, General Manager OEM of VARTA Microbattery.

