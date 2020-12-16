Production line starts for Covid-19 antibody digital test system

December 16, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Production line starts for Covid-19 antibody digital test system
Senova in Germany has opened a production line for lateral flow digital Covid-19 antibody test kits using a modified sensor from ams and lithium ion primary battery cell from Varta Microbattery

The Senova GreenLight platform uses the ams AS7341L to provide spectrally resolved accurate read-out of Covid-19 lateral flow immune assays that can be processed in a secure medical cloud.

The production line in Weimar, Thuringia, was set up in nine months and includes adding the CR2032 lithium ion button cells from Varta Microbattery.

People will need several antibody tests when the vaccines are supplied and lateral flow tests for antibodies can be used to check the need for a vaccine and the effectiveness over time.

“I am very proud of the achievement ams and Senova have reached together. Moving from concept to volume production in less than nine months shows the quality of our partnership and the capabilities of both companies. Thank you to the teams from ams and Senova who are involved in this exciting innovation,” said Thomas Stockmeier, COO of ams. “This technology is important to the population right now. With fast, accurate point-of-care testing available we hope to enable medical personnel to implement vaccinations faster and more exactly.”

“This is the type of co-operation which is designed to make a positive impact. The teams have worked together highly constructively and pushed each other to achieve excellence in a short period of time,” said Hans Soeffing, CEO of Senova. “Drawing on our deep expertise, our Senova team has pushed hard to make the Senova GreenLight available for this solution.”

"For Senova and ams, it is important to working with a manufacturer that sets standards in terms of quality and can ensure production and delivery capacities," said Philipp Miehlich, General Manager OEM of VARTA Microbattery.

Next: Cloud Covid-19 data system


Qualcomm ships AI inference accelerator and edge development kit

AI inference accelerator links to edge development kit

New Products | Sep 18,2020
Gartner has identified the top nine security trends for 2020 in a post Covid-19, AI-driven world

Top nine security trends in 2020

Business News | Sep 18,2020
MTEK in Sweden has launched a Factory Intelligence System that can collect data from any machine on the factory floor for process analysis as part of Industry factor automation

Factory Intelligence System for Industry 4.0 automation

New Products | Sep 18,2020
One click BoM management tool simplifies procurement

One click BoM management tool simplifies procurement

Business News | Sep 18,2020
Pandemic boost set to reshape microfluidics market

Covid-19 reshapes microfluidics market

Market News | Sep 18,2020
Optics and imaging specialist Immervision says it has developed a humanoid robot that plugs into its wide-angle stereo image processing and sensor fusion development kit.

Humanoid robot is testbed for vision developers

Technology News | Sep 18,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.