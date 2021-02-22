Credit card-sized flash programmer can be stacked

German development tool vendor Segger has lunched a full-featured, in-circuit, universal flash programmer with a footprint smaller than that of a credit card that can be stacked to support multiple microcontrollers

The Flasher Compact measures 70 x 45 x 18mm and can be used in stand-alone or PC-based mode. It is designed for integration into production test rigs or automated test equipment (ATE) where space is limited. The unit is both powered and controlled via USB2.0 cable, which can be up to 5m meters long. This allows the flash programmer to be positioned closer to the target. The Flasher Compact also comes close to the theoretical minimum programming time for the target hardware.

“SEGGER Flashers are a family of universal programmers that can program almost anything,” says Rolf Segger, founder of Segger. “Whether the focus is on size, flexibility, portability, security, or mass production, a Segger Flasher is the perfect tool for the job. Great performance. Outstanding value. No surprises. The initial cost is the only cost.”

The flash programmer range is designed for use in mass production and service environments. They are used to program the non-volatile memories of microcontrollers and SoCs as well as (Q)SPI flashes. All come with the setup and control software for Linux, macOS, and Windows. Software and firmware updates are included. Similarly, use on all target devices currently supported, and on any that will be added, is also included.

