Cutting the cost of lidar

The PandarXT is based on a new system architecture that integrates Hesai's proprietary lidar ASICs for cost-sensitive applications.

For certain scenarios, sensors do not require ultra-high resolution or ultra-high range, but require a carefully balanced performance, reliability and cost. The PandarXT is designed to meet these and other specific industrial requirements. A key role is played by several ASICs developed by Hesai itself, which integrate the functions of dozens of printed circuit boards. The new transceiver system streamlines several complex optical assembly and matching processes in a single process, reducing costs and improving manufacturing performance, reliability and scalability.

The new system architecture, based on Hesai's proprietary lidar ASICs, provides additional performance improvements. The new sensor operates from zero distance and outputs a valid point cloud even when an object directly touches the sensor's housing. It also has millimetre-accurate measurement range accuracy and outstanding precision. In addition, the improved reflectivity accuracy and wider dynamic range enable accurate and consistent detection of retroreflectors, low reflectivity targets and object boundaries with sudden changes in reflectivity.

The standard version of the PandarXT scans the environment in 32 parallel channels. For applications where this resolution is not required, a version with only 16 channels is also available.

