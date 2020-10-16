Cutting the cost of lidar

October 16, 2020 //By Christoph Hammerschmidt
32-channel mid-range lidar for cost-sensitive applications
Chinese manufacturer Hesai has developed a 32-channel mid-range lidar. The PandarXT is aimed at unmanned logistics, robotics and autonomous low to medium speed driving.

The PandarXT is based on a new system architecture that integrates Hesai's proprietary lidar ASICs for cost-sensitive applications.

For certain scenarios, sensors do not require ultra-high resolution or ultra-high range, but require a carefully balanced performance, reliability and cost. The PandarXT is designed to meet these and other specific industrial requirements. A key role is played by several ASICs developed by Hesai itself, which integrate the functions of dozens of printed circuit boards. The new transceiver system streamlines several complex optical assembly and matching processes in a single process, reducing costs and improving manufacturing performance, reliability and scalability.

The new system architecture, based on Hesai's proprietary lidar ASICs, provides additional performance improvements. The new sensor operates from zero distance and outputs a valid point cloud even when an object directly touches the sensor's housing. It also has millimetre-accurate measurement range accuracy and outstanding precision. In addition, the improved reflectivity accuracy and wider dynamic range enable accurate and consistent detection of retroreflectors, low reflectivity targets and object boundaries with sudden changes in reflectivity.

The standard version of the PandarXT scans the environment in 32 parallel channels. For applications where this resolution is not required, a version with only 16 channels is also available.

More information: www.hesaitech.com

Related articles 

Other articles on eeNews Europe


Two-phase motor driver chip streamlines system design

Two-phase motor driver chip streamlines system design

New Products | Jul 20,2020
Sensor combines megapixel visible and SWIR images

Sensor combines megapixel visible and SWIR images

Technology News | Jul 21,2020
Teledyne CCD image sensors make 1.2Gpixel telescope

Building a 1.2Gpixel telescope

Technology News | Jul 21,2020
Bosch is creating a new division of 17,000 staff for all its automotive software and electronics system design and development

Software drives huge Bosch automotive restructure

Business News | Jul 21,2020
ToF proximity sensors aid in social distancing

Proximity sensors for social distancing

Market News | Jul 21,2020
CAN FD SIG aims at LED networks

New CAN FD group aims at LED networks

Technology News | Jul 22,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.