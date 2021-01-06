DARPA adds CEVA to its Toolbox

The partnership between CEVA and DARPA establishes an access framework where research organizations can access all of CEVA's commercially available IPs, tools, and support to expedite their programmes. It is part of the DARPA Toolbox initiative, which aims to provide open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors to the researchers behind DARPA programmes.

"Our partnership with DARPA extends the reach of our advanced DSPs, AI processors, and wireless IPs to the DARPA research programs and its ecosystem," says Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA. "Our comprehensive and low power platforms for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, computer vision, sound and motion sensing will help to accelerate innovation within DARPA, enabling its researchers to leverage our best-in-class technologies along with our guidance and support."

The Toolbox gives research groups access to commercial vendors' technologies and tools via pre-negotiated, low-cost, non-production access frameworks and simplified legal terms. For commercial vendors, it provides an opportunity to leverage the agency's research and a chance to develop new revenue streams based on programmatic achievements developed with their technologies.

"Partnering with technology innovators like CEVA through our DARPA Toolbox initiative serves to streamline access for our organizations to cutting-edge technologies. CEVA's portfolio of processors, platform IP and software offer a compelling proposition to our researchers engaging in a range of projects requiring wireless communications or context-aware computing," said Serge Leef, the Microsystems Technology Office (MTO) program manager at DARPA leading DARPA Toolbox.

The deal follows similar deals with ARM and Verific. As licensees, DARPA researchers stand to benefit by having access to CEVA's processors, tools and support for technical areas that intersect with its wireless connectivity and smart sensing portfolio. Key technologies offered by CEVA under the initiative include DSPs and software for 5G baseband processing, short range connectivity, sensor fusion, computer vision, sound processing and artificial intelligence.

