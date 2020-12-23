Fly through of a 4G ruggedised monitor

December 23, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Fly through of a 4G ruggedised monitor
Crystal Display Systems in the UK has created an animated video of the framework behind a custom designed ruggedised monitor with 4G connections

The animation uses a real-life example from a 2019 project for a 4G ruggedised monitor for an outdoor digital information application.

The IP65-rated ruggedised monitor includes an integrated industrial PC, electronic sensor system for monitoring system health and performance, as well as an intelligent heating system. Built in sensors adjust the display in ambient light, there is also backlight monitoring as well as shock, moisture, and temperature measurement.

The high brightness display has a 1000cd backlight and is optically bonded to vandal resistance 6mm glass for visibility in outdoor environments. It also includes a high-end dual band 4G router and puck antenna for remote connection to the client’s data service.

“This was an exciting and challenging project, built in close collaboration with the client, based on a detailed scope and a targeted budget.  The challenges included building a system, that met the requirements of this scope whilst also keeping to a budget to make the system viable in the application. The system was built to budget and delivered on time,” said Tony Large, Technical Director at Crystal Display Systems.

The company, based in Rochester, Kent, provides a custom designed monitor service for military, aerospace, transport, outdoor applications from a concept built on exact requirements through to a production ready item. 

crystal-display.com/products/customised-digital-display-and-touchscreen-monitor-solutions/

