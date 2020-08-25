Full HD IoT image sensor built on 300mm wafers

OmniVision Technologies has launched a 2Mpixel 1080p low light image sensor built on a 300mm wafer for low cost in consumer security system as part of the Internet of Things (IoT)

The low-light captures of the OS02G10 comes from a 2.8 micron pixel built on the OmniPixel3-HS architecture, which features high quantum efficiency and an optimal signal-to-noise ratio. Compared with OmniVision’s prior-generation mainstream security sensor, it has a 60 percent better signal to noise ratio (SNR) and 40 percent lower power consumption.

The move to 300mm wafer allows the company to better address the increasing demand for this resolution, which remains the most popular in the steadily growing market for consumer-grade, IoT security cameras, as well as low-end industrial and commercial surveillance cameras.

“The OS02G10 builds on the success of our previous-generation OmniPixel 3-HS sensor, which has been widely adopted in the mainstream security markets,” said Cheney Zhang, senior marketing manager for the security segment at OmniVision. “With this new generation, we have significantly improved low-light performance while continuing to offer the market greater value in the popular 1/2.9”optical format.”

Other key features include a 15-degree chief ray angle (CRA), which is compatible with a broad range of widely available lenses. This sensor also offers an integrated dynamic defective pixel correction algorithm for optimal image quality, and a two-lane MIPI interface. It provides 2MP, 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second.

Samples of the new OS02G10 image sensor are available now in a compact chip-scale package.

www.ovt.com

Related articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe