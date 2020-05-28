Gen 4 PCIe switches draw lowest power in industry

Designed to support cloud, data center and hyperscale computing, the Switchtec PAX PCIe family provides a turnkey fabric solution and reduces time-to-market for systems requiring multi-host sharing of Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) Non-Volatile Memory (NVMe) Solid State Drives (SSDs), Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and other PCIe endpoints.

The Switchtec PAX devices are claimed to be the industry’s lowest-power Gen 4 PCIe switches, significantly reducing total system power consumption. The switches come 100-lane, 84-lane, 68-lane, 52-lane, 36-lane and 28-lane variants. Other features include advanced error containment, comprehensive diagnostics and debug capabilities, a wide breadth of I/O interfaces, an integrated MIPS processor and secure boot to prevent execution of unauthorized firmware through public key cryptography. Applications include GPU workstations, composable General Purpose GPUs (GP-GPU) fabrics, scalable multi-host systems, SR-IOV-enabled JBOFs, disaggregated systems and rack-scale architectures.

