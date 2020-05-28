Gen 4 PCIe switches draw lowest power in industry

May 28, 2020 //By Julien Happich
PCIe switches
Microchip Technology’s Switchtec PAX Advanced Fabric Gen 4 PCIe switch family enables complex fabric topologies with greater scalability, lower latency, and higher performance than traditional Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) switches, the company claims.

Designed to support cloud, data center and hyperscale computing, the Switchtec PAX PCIe family provides a turnkey fabric solution and reduces time-to-market for systems requiring multi-host sharing of Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) Non-Volatile Memory (NVMe) Solid State Drives (SSDs), Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and other PCIe endpoints.

The Switchtec PAX devices are claimed to be the industry’s lowest-power Gen 4 PCIe switches, significantly reducing total system power consumption. The switches come 100-lane, 84-lane, 68-lane, 52-lane, 36-lane and 28-lane variants. Other features include advanced error containment, comprehensive diagnostics and debug capabilities, a wide breadth of I/O interfaces, an integrated MIPS processor and secure boot to prevent execution of unauthorized firmware through public key cryptography. Applications include GPU workstations, composable General Purpose GPUs (GP-GPU) fabrics, scalable multi-host systems, SR-IOV-enabled JBOFs, disaggregated systems and rack-scale architectures.

Microchip - www.microchip.com


