Glass chip for low loss coupling in silicon photonics

December 07, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Optoscribe in Scotland has launched a monolithic glass chip for low-loss coupling to silicon photonics (SiPh) gratings.
The OptoCplrLT developed by Optoscribe in Scotland uses a high-speed laser writing technique to create curved mirrors in a glass chip to direct light to or from silicon photonics gratings

The OptoCplrLT is designed to overcome the challenges of coupling glass fibres to SiPh photonic integrated circuits (PIC) to enable high volume automated assembly and help drive down costs.The glass chip is created with Optoscribe’s proprietary high-speed laser writing technique. This forms low-loss light turning curved mirrors in the glass to direct light to or from SiPh grating couplers. This prevents the need for bend-tolerant fibres which can be expensive.

To reduce the overall size of fibre-based systems, the OptoCplrLT has a low-profile interface of less than 1.5mm in height for compact interface layouts. It is also compatible with industry-standard materials and processes; for example, the glass chip has a coefficient of thermal expansion matched to the silicon chip, helping to maximise performance.

 “With data centre operators and transceiver manufacturers seeking innovative solutions to help address fibre-to-SiPh PIC coupling challenges, we are pleased to introduce OptoCplrLT to help meet market demands of performance, cost and volume, as well as helping to overcome such hurdles including SiPh transceiver packaging and integration,” said Russell Childs, CEO of Optoscribe.

 The company was spun out of Heriot-Watt University in 2010 to commercialise the laser writing process for datacoms and telecoms application. It has raised £8.2m and produced a precision fibre alignment arrays, fibre-to-fibre interconnects and multicore fibre fanouts as well as the SiPh coupling and Optical Sub-Assemblies.

www.optoscribe.com

