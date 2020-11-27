Dyson to spend £2.75bn on new technologies

Dyson is built around digital motor designs and battery technology, and it is investing in research into robotics, machine learning, connectivity, and material science. A key focus of the £2.75bn (€3bn) will be the commercialisation of Dyson’s proprietary solid state battery technology which is under development in the US, UK, Japan and Singapore.

This solid state battery technology was at the heart of the electric car project that was abandoned in 2019. Back in 2017, the company announced a £2bn (€2.2bn) investment in the electric car technology, and the year before announced a £1bn investment.

“We continue the expansion of our operations in Singapore, UK and South East Asia, as a vital step of our future development,” said Roland Krueger, CEO of Dyson, which is moving its headquarters to Singapore.

“Now is the time to invest in new technologies such as energy storage, robotics and software which will drive performance and sustainability in our products for the benefit of Dyson’s customers. We will expand our existing product categories, as well as enter entirely new fields for Dyson over the next five years. This will start a new chapter in Dyson’s development.”

Dyson will create a new dedicated software hub in Alabang, Philippines. This builds on Dyson’s existing Philippines Advanced Manufacturing (PAM) facility in Calamba, which manufactures 13 million Dyson digital motors each year, employing 600 people. The new software lab reflects Dyson’s deepening global investments in software and will accelerate the development of new Dyson machines that perform better and solve problems intelligently.

The company’s global Head Office complex in the historic St James Power Station in Singapore will include research labs for machine learning and robotics. Dyson will also establish a new University research programme in Singapore to drive product development, building on its existing global programmes. Dyson is also planning for a new advanced manufacturing hub in Singapore