November 30, 2020 //By Christoph Hammerschmidt
Globalwafers to take over Siltronic
In the market for silicon wafers, a major takeover is underway: According to media reports, the company Globalwafers (Taiwan) plans to buy up its smaller competitor Siltronic AG (Munich, Germany).

The merger is intended to create a leading supplier to the wafer industry. Together, the two companies would be number two in the world market for 300-millimeter wafers, behind the Japanese Shin-Etsu. GlobalWafers is currently ranked fourth, Siltronic fifth. Industry observers estimate that the two companies will initially achieve joint sales of around 3 billion euros.

According to the reports, Globalwafers is offering 125 euros per share which would value the company at 3.75 billion euros. In the focus is a block of shares currently held by Siltronic’s former parent company Wacker Chemie AG. Wacker is willing to sell its shares at this price. Market observers estimate that the two companies together will generate annual sales of around EUR 3 billion.

Negotiations with Globalwafers have already been underway for several months, Siltronics stated. A binding takeover agreement is to be signed in early December.

As the reports state, Siltronic should be able to essentially continue its own business strategy after the takeover. Site closures or compulsory redundancies in Germany have been ruled out until the end of 2024. However, Siltronic CEO Christoph von Plotho had repeatedly criticized high energy costs in Germany in the past. The production of silicon wafers is considered relatively energy-intensive.

