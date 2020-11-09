Graphcore moves to double unicorn status

November 09, 2020 //By Peter Clarke
Graphcore moves to double unicorn status
UK AI chip designer Graphcore is reported to be close to raising a further $200m to take its valuation above $2bn, says Bloomberg

Graphcore's products are designed for at-scale machine learning in data centres. Founded in 2016, the Bristol-based company raised $150 million in February 2020, taking the amount raised to more than $450 million at a valuation of about $1.95 billion. Bloomberg cites two sources for the current $200m, taking the valuation over $2bn and making the company a key part of the semiconductor industry in Europe.

The company announced its second-generation 'Colossus' intelligent processor unit (IPU), the GC200, in July 2020. That chip is implemented in TSMC's 7nm manufacturing process is a 59 billion transistor, 823 square millimeter IC with 1,472 computational cores and 900 Mbyte of local memories. Graphcore's first generation IPU was implemented in TSMC's 16nm FinFET process.

While it may be a relatively easy design process to scale such a design to make use of a more advanced manufacturing process it is expensive, with leading-edge mask sets coming in at $100 million or more. Graphcore's additional funding therefore may be earmarked for a 5nm or 3nm iteration of its IPU architecture. TSMC says it is working with the company on 3nm technology.

www.graphcore.ai

Related articles:

Other articles on eeNews Europe


5G MEMS antenna startup raises £2.3m

5G MEMS antenna startup raises £2.3m

Business News | Aug 12,2020
Brain simulator tops one billion neurons on a desktop PC

Brain simulator AI platform processes 3 billion synapses/s

Technology News | Aug 12,2020
By the end of July 2020 over 364 5G devices had been announced, of which 162 are commercially available, up 86 percent says the GSA

5G devices nearly double in 2020

Market News | Aug 12,2020
CEVA's Dragonfly NB-IoT is the first IP with full certification from Deutsche Telekom

German certification for NB-IoT full stack modem IP

Business News | Aug 12,2020
3D rolled filter cuts chip footprint

3D rolled filter cuts chip footprint

Technology News | Aug 13,2020
UK developer Lanner has teamed up with Virtalis to integrate predictive simulation and virtual reality (VR) visualisation tools for digital twin environments.  

Two team for predictive VR digital twin

Business News | Aug 13,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.