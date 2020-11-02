Raspberry Pi in keyboard creates first all-in-one PC - video

The latest Raspberry Pi 4 board has been integrated into a keyboard for an all-in-one PC.

“Raspberry Pi has always been a PC company. Inspired by the home computers of the 1980s, our mission is to put affordable, high-performance, programmable computers into the hands of people all over the world,” said Eben Upton, founder of the Raspberry Pi Foundation. “Inspired by these classic PCs, here is Raspberry Pi 400: a complete personal computer, built into a compact keyboard.”

The ARM-based system will available from OKdo and Farnell as a kit of full system for under €70. It is powered by a USB supply, and comes with an SD card with a suitable operating system such as Raspberry Pi OS. “Particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a rapid increase in the use of Raspberry Pi 4 for home working and studying,” he said.

The Raspberry Pi 4 board uses the 64-bit BCM2711 system-on-chip, which integrates a quad-core Arm Cortex-A72 CPU running at 1.8GHz, and a VideoCore VI graphics processor supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan graphics, H.264 and H.265 video, with 4GB of LPDDR4-3200 DRAM provides space for the most demanding use cases.

There are two USB 3.0 ports and a single USB 2.0 port for peripherals; two micro-HDMI ports, supporting up to 4k resolution; Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac wireless networking and Bluetooth 5; and a standard 40-pin GPIO port, supporting Raspberry Pi HAT expansion boards.

"At OKdo, we believe Raspberry Pi 400 will bring all of the strengths of the Raspberry Pi platform and community to an entirely new audience," said Richard Curtin, OKdo’s SVP of Technology. "The convenience of a PC, housed in a keyboard, that requires no self-assembly and is ready to go out-of-the-box removes one the few remaining barriers to adoption for Raspberry Pi."

“We are delighted to bring the innovative Raspberry Pi 400 to our customers. It provides all the functionality of a desktop computer in a small footprint, and at an affordable price