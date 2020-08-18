'One metre of Pi' smart farm challenge starts

element14 has launched a design challenge to use a Raspberry Pi 4 single board computer and peripherals to create a sustainable smart farm in just one square meter (around 10 sq ft)

To help develop these micro plots in the ‘One metre of Pi’ challenge, element14 will provide 20 applicants with a challenge kit featuring a Raspberry Pi 4 2GB board along with multiple Pi accessories to help with environmental monitoring and building in a confined space, including the Pimoroni PIM487 Automation Hat, PIM486 Enviro Hat, and the Pico HAT Hacker PC.

“At a time when many people are looking for ways to have a role in sustainable agriculture, this challenge allows community members to create their own mini modern farms in just one square meter of land,” said Dianne Kibbey, Global Head of Community and Social Media for the element14 Community. “We’re looking forward to seeing our community show off their green thumbs and think outside the traditional greenhouse for what can be done when farming in a small space.”

Participants are invited to use the challenge kit to create a high-tech farming system within one square meter. Potential projects could include an edible algae growing system, electronic planting and picking, a self-contained farming system or a robotic pest management system

Challenge kits are available to 20 participants who apply online now until 7th September. Challenge kit recipients will be announced on 14th September. Design Challenge participants who receive the kits must use all elements of the kit in their projects and post their progress and final project in at least one blog post.

The ‘One Meter of Pi’ Challenge is open now until 23rd November, with winners announced at the end of November. The grand prize winner of the Design Challenge will win a 13” Macbook Air, Pimoroni 8in Retro Arcade Kit and a $200 Carbon Offset. The runner up winners will receive an iPad10, 32GB, Pimoroni 8in Retro Arcade Kit and $100 Carbon Offset.