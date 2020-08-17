World’s first 700MHz 5G data call made in China

Qualcomm Technologies has made the world’s first large-bandwidth 5G data call in the 700MHz (Band n28) FDD spectrum band in China.

The 700MHz band is just being opened up as the previous analogue TV services have shut down. The frequency gives longer range than the 2.4 or 3.8GHz bands and so is of significant interest for applications such as the Internet of Things and for rural areas. However there is a challenge to get high bandwidth.

This is why Qualcomm worked with China Broadcasting Network (CBN) on the demonstration. TV operator CBN was awarded a 5G license last year and the 700MHz band was approved by the 3GPP standards body in March 2020.

This used the 2x30MHz technical specifications of CBN’s 700MHz FDD band and a 5G smartphone form factor mobile test device powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. This achieved download speeds of more than 300 Mbit/s.

Qualcomm is also working with Vivo, ZTE, Quectel, Fibocom and Gosuncn to launch the first batch of commercial 5G devices that support CBN’s 700 MHz including smartphones, CPE and 5G modules, all powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform and/or the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

CBN has also accelerated the establishment of 5G trial network pilot project for applications such as media convergence, IoT in agriculture, industrial interconnection, Ubiquitous Power Internet of Things (UPIOT) and others. The state-owned carrier is the sole network operator in China authorized by the government to operate nationwide cable TV network providing cable TV, mobile, fixed broadband, satellite communication services as well as providing public safety services.

“It is of great significance to achieve the wideband FDD 2x30MHz 5G data call in the 700MHz band with CBN. We are also proud to see the first wave of commercial 5G mobile devices supporting 700MHz powered by our Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF systems and are set to provide strong support for CBN’s deployment of 5G devices and services,” said