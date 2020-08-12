Certification test system for 5G devices

Rohde & Schwarz has expanded the range of certification tests for 5G devices such as smartphones.

The R&S TS8980 RF conformance test system supports mobile technologies from 2G to 5G on a single platform. The Certification Entry Criteria (CEC) for these devices relies on the Global Certification Forum's (GCF) work items (WI) and PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB) for 5G FR1 RF conformance testing. The R&S TS8980FTA-3A test system can now handle 572 GCF validations and 215 PTCRB validations for a wide range of 5G devices.

The device certification process is vital for the mobile communications industry, since compliance with GCF and PTCRB certification requirements ensure that handsets operate as specified in various networks. Following the recent test case validations for a large number of 5G frequency bands and band combinations, the R&S TS8980FTA-3A now fulfils 23 test platform approval criteria (TPAC) for GCF WIs and can therefore be used for a wide range of device certification and testing applications.

The TS8980FTA-3A system is fully automated for in-band test in pre-compliance and R & D applications while the TS8980PRE is a pre-compliance tester for both in-band and out-of-band tests.

The R&S TS8980 supports all the radio access technologies for GSM, WCDMA, LTE and 5G, and is a well-established tool for consistent RF tests from R&D to conformance testing. The integrated test system, operated by the R&S CONTEST sequencer software, offers high efficiency and precise, reproducible measurement results from scalable test systems to conformance testing.

When combined with the R&S CMX500 radio communication tester, the R&S TS8980 offers an upgrade path to 5G for users who already have a previous version of the solution.

www.rohde-schwarz.com/wireless

