Upconverter tests 5G satellite payloads

August 10, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Q/V band RF upconverter for testing satellite payloads
The SZV100A RF upconverter from Rohde & Schwarz enables testing of broadband transponders in very high throughput satellite payloads in the Q/V bands.

Rohde & Schwarz has launched an upconverter to allow developers to test the latest generation of satellite payloads including 5G.

To enable continually higher data rates for end users of satellite links, satellite operators are using higher frequencies, such as the Q/V band, where larger bandwidths are available.

The SZV100A RF upconverter enables testing of broadband transponders in VHTS very high throughput satellite payloads. With its 2 GHz modulation bandwidth, the SZV100A covers the entire frequency range from 36 GHz to 56 GHz.

The Q/V band offers larger bandwidths for feeder links to satellites, making it ideal for the implementation of upcoming data links with high bit rates. This includes future communications and cellular backhaul networks that can provide end users with large volumes of data. Operators of conventional geostationary satellites as well as LEO satellites in the new space environment are discovering the advantages of these new satellite bands.

High demands are placed on microwave components in the Q/V band, which means they must undergo extensive testing during development and verification. Amplifiers, converters, receiver modules and complete satellite payloads are just a few examples of components that have to be tested in the Q/V band. Especially for satellite payloads, test equipment must meet very high requirements for signal quality.

Together with the SMW200A vector signal generator, the SZV100A Q/V band RF upconverter provides continuous coverage of all satellite bands from VHF to V band as well as the frequency bands for 5G in the Q/V band.


social distancing

UWB-based wearable enables simple social distancing

Technology News | May 13,2020
8 channel 8-in-1 oscilloscope is fully upgradeable to 6GHz

8 channel 8-in-1 oscilloscope is fully upgradeable to 6GHz

New Products | May 13,2020
8 channel 8-in-1 oscilloscope is fully upgradeable to 6GHz

8 channel 8-in-1 oscilloscope is fully upgradeable to 6GHz

New Products | May 13,2020
Wi-Fi SoC

Wi-Fi SoC is ultra-low power

New Products | May 14,2020
MIPI RFFE v3.0

MIPI RFFE v3.0 delivers tighter timing precision for 5G

Technology News | May 14,2020
Semtech

Semtech and Vision partner on LoRa-based advanced metering

New Products | May 14,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.