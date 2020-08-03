electronica plans scaled down exhibition

Electronica is planning a scaled down exhibition in Munich in November alongside additional virtual sessions.

The show currently has 1,194 exhibitors across seven halls from November 10 th to the 13 th. This compares to 3,124 exhibitors at the last show in 2018.

"electronica is indispensable as a meeting place for the industry. It is important for us as exhibitors to present our innovations and maintain intensive dialog with our customers, especially this year,” said Kurt Sievers, CEO NXP Semiconductors and Chairman of the Advisory Board of electronica. “In view of the current situation, the decision to digitize parts of the trade show offerings and thus to meet the special circumstances in an innovative manner is both right and important."

A survey by the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (ZVEI) has shown that the Covid-19 pandemic has hit revenues by an average of 14 percent.

“The coronavirus pandemic has led to a decline in revenues for a number of companies. That makes it all the more important for electronica to provide the industry with a platform this year, as usual, to generate renewed business momentum,” said Christoph Stoppok, Head of Components, Mobility & Systems at ZVEI.

The additional offerings include digital trade fair stands and conference broadcasts. That way, customers can also find out about trends in the automotive, embedded, IIoT, 5G, medical electronics and smart energy fields even if they are unable to be in Munich in person. As it already did in 2018, SEMICON Europa will be complementing the electronica trade fair program with solutions from the field of semiconductor production.

“We are delighted that electronica can take place. Even though we are reducing the total exhibition area, we are offering exhibitors the opportunity with this format to present themselves to the global market both in the halls and digitally. At the same time, visitors can attend electronica as usual in Munich or take part virtually in the event